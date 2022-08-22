Court hears of "classic neighbour rage"

A 45-year-old man, who pleaded guilty to two charges of common assault following a neighbour dispute, has been granted a conditional discharge.

The case of Sebastian Kaczmarek, of Mahon Drive, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 19.

The court heard that on April 11, police were tasked to an address in Portadown in relation to an alleged assault.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a female and her son with the female stating that the defendant had pushed by her into her front door and grabbed her son by the collar in the hallway and shouted at him.

The female was able to get Kaczmarek off her son at which point the defendant left the property before standing in the driveway and shouted at them.

The injured party and the defendant know one another, with Kaczmarek arrested the following day and interviewed where he denied grabbing the boy but made an admission of having entered the house.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant “doesn’t cover himself in glory” and it was “a classic neighbour rage” involving football activity.

It was conceded that the defendant apologies for his behaviour and Kaczmarek failed to avail of a caution that was previously offered.

District Judge Greg McCourt told the defendant that he can’t take the law into his own hands and imposed a conditional discharge of two years, as well as a £50 compensation order for each of the two complainants.