Full file "outstanding" as priest accused of voyeurism

The “full file” against a priest accused of voyeurism is still outstanding, a prosecuting lawyer lamented.

Father Aidan Patrick McCann (35) did not attend Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday (August 19) for the extremely brief mention of his case where a prosecuting lawyer said the PPS were still waiting for the full file from the police.

“Unfortunately the full file is still outstanding,” said the lawyer, “it’s been outstanding for quite some time.”

“The investigating officer has been mailed about that so I can only suggest that if the court would grant a further two weeks and if the file isn’t in then the IO could be tasked to attend court,” she told District Judge Greg McCourt.

Father McCann, with an address at the parochial house on Maddens Row in Keady, is accused of voyeurism on 28 March this year in that “for the purpose of sexual gratification, he observed a female doing a private act knowing that the outer person did not consent to being observed for your sexual gratification.”

None of the alleged facts surrounding the offence have been opened in court but it is understood the charge arises following an alleged incident involving a female at a changing room in Rushmere shopping centre, just across the road from the court.

DJ McCourt adjourned the case to 2 September.

Father McCann was ordained as a priest in July 2015 and serves in the Armagh Diocese.