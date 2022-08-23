Ten penalty points for in charge plea

A Donaghcloney man has pleaded guilty with being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol in breath.

The case of Kenneth Stewart, (63), of Moygannon Road, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 19.

The court heard that on July 1 this year, police were on parade duties in Donaghcloney when they were approached by a member of the public who informed them that a male had staggered out of an off licence and got into the driver’s seat of a van.

Police approached the aforementioned vehicle and noted that the defendant was in the driver’s seat, his speech was slurred and the keys were in the ignition.

The defendant failed a preliminary breath test with an evidential sample reading 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Representing himself, Stewart explained that he hadn’t eaten for four days prior to the offence due to feeling unwell and he took his partner down to the off licence.

District Judge Greg McCourt imposed a fine of £250 and endorsed Stewart’s driving licence with ten penalty points.