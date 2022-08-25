ABC: Mackle calls for DfI meeting

Sinn Fein’s party group leader on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has called on the local authority to meet with the infrastructure minister to discuss projects across the borough.

Speaking at Council’s monthly meeting on Monday, August 22, Councillor Liam Mackle said the local authority had an “opportunity” to engage with the current infrastructure minister, John O’Dowd MLA noting he is a “former councillor, resident of the borough and MLA for a large part of the borough”.

“I want to ask council to extend an invite to the Minister for Infrastructure to meet with our Chief Executive, Roger Wilson and our senior management team to discuss infrastructure projects right across the borough.”

The Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield confirmed Council’s senior management team will send a request for a meeting with the infrastructure minister.