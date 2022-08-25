Defendant pleads guilty to improper use of a telecommunications network

A Donaghcloney man, who sent improper messages to his former partner, has been fined.

The case of Graham William Currie, (45), of Monree Hill, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 24.

The court heard that on March 14 this year, police received a report from a female in respect of her ex-partner and she attended Lurgan Police Station five days later (March 19) and a statement was recorded.

She stated that she had been in a relationship with the defendant since 2014 until September or October 2018 which they continued on an on/off basis for a period of time and have two children together.

The injured party stated that since splitting from the defendant, she has received numerous messages from him and requested via solicitor that he stops this behaviour and only makes civil contact about their children.

The complainant went on to explain that his behaviour has had a serious impact on her mental health.

In July 2021, the defendant sent the female a message informing her that she was going bald and she would need a wig by Christmas, with Currie aware that the injured party was self-conscious about her hair.

From March 7 to March 13 this year, a series of messages were sent regarding their children during which the defendant spoke to the injured party in an inappropriate manner whilst she was trying to arrange things for their children.

The injured party provided screenshots of e-mails, messages and bank statements to police and on March 19 the defendant was arrested and during interview he made the case that he didn’t believe his actions were wrong but admitted the messages were sent by him.

In his defence, the court was told that Currie accepts he sent some inappropriate and childish messages and that he realises that he hurt the feelings of the injured party and he wishes to apologise for this.

It was added that there was frustration from Currie’s point of view in relation to contact proceedings involving their children but these issues have now resolved.

A parenting app has since been set-up for contact which is monitored and there will be nothing inappropriate sent moving forward as he wishes to put this matter behind him.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £500 for the offence of an improper use of telecommunications network.

A restraining order in the usual terms was granted for a period of two-years.