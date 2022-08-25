Local businessman detected driving at 124mph, court hears

A local businessman, who was detected driving at 124mph on the M1, has been disqualified for three months for excess speed.

The case of David Vogan, (36), of Charlestown Road, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 24.

The court heard that on June 4 this year, police were conducting a speed enforcement operation on the M1 in Portadown, with the road having a limit of 70mph.

Police detected a vehicle travelling at 124mph on this particular stretch of road.

In his defence, the court was told that Vogan has no previous record and has been driving for nearly two decades without any blemish whatsoever.

It was added that the defendant knows he will be disqualified and that he takes the matter seriously and has done all along.

Taking into account the lack of a previous record, District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £200 and a three-month disqualification for the offence.