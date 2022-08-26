ABC: Funding extension approved

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has approved the extension of a Covid-19 recovery programme to March 2023.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Monday, August 22 where members were informed of a letter of offer from the Department for Communities.

The programme is a scheme that will, over the course of the project, see £18 million spent in larger towns and city centres across Northern Ireland to deliver measures that will help provide a safe environment for visitors, shoppers and workers within town and city centres.

The Department for Communities is investing £10.6 million in the programme, £5 million is being provided by the Department for Infrastructure and £2 million is coming from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

In total £2,209,000 of money from this scheme is to be spent with the borough.

Addressing councillors at August’s meeting, the council’s strategic director of community and growth, Olga Murtagh,told members that in order to maximise the grant assistance programme an extension to funding has been offered up to March next year and told the chamber it was officers’ recommendation to accept this extension.

“A considerable amount of work to support town centres and businesses has been carried out so far as part of our recovery plans and funded through the covid recovery revitalisation programme from DfI, DAERA and DfC,” said Ms Murtagh.

“In order to maximise the grant assistance provided to Council a letter of extension to the contract for funding has been issued up to March 2023.

“The recommendation is that members agree to accept a letter of variation for funding from the Department for Communities under the Covid-19 recovery revitalisation programme in order to avail of an extension to March 2023.”

A proposal to accept this extension to funding was put forward by DUP group leader, Alderman Mark Baxter and seconded by UUP representative, Councillor Sam Nicholson.