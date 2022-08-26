ABC: Holiday at home awards

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to spend at least £700 sending delegates to an awards ceremony in Belfast.

The 2022 Holiday at Home Staycation Awards will honour and recognise those who make vacation time near home great and will take place on Saturday, October 22 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

Two of the council’s venues have been nominated for three awards. Gosford Forest Park has been nominated in the forest park of the year category and children’s activity of the year category while the Lough Neagh Discovery Centre has been nominated in the tourist attraction of the year category.

A report produced by the council’s interim strategic director of neighbourhood services, Jonathan Hayes was discussed at the monthly meeting on Monday, August 22. It recommended seven delegates should be sent to the event.

The recommended delegates are the Lord Mayor or Deputy Lord Mayor, Chair of the Leisure and Community Services committee, three health and recreation officers and two estates officers.

Members were told the cost of a ticket to this event is £100.

UUP group leader, Alderman Jim Speers proposed that the council accept the nominations listed for the 2022 awards and the delegate list for attendance at the event.

“I think it is very understandable and welcome news in relation to, in particular, Gosford and I am happy to make a proposal that we proceed as outlined.”

DUP representative Alderman Gareth Wilson seconded the proposal and said it was good to see Gosford in the running for these awards.

“I am absolutely happy to second this proposal,” he said.

"I think it is a good reflection of the facility and all that goes on in it."