Defendant fined for attacking nurse at Bluestone

A court has heard how a dispute at Bluestone Unit led to a nurse having her hair grabbed by a patient.

The case of Aoife Kearney, (30), with an address listed as Bluestone Unit, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 24.

The court heard that on October 10 last year, police received a report of an assault at the Bluestone Mental Health Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Officers attended the Unit and spoke to the victim who reported that Kearney had become aggressive to another patient in the dining room.

Nurses intervened to calm the situation, however, the defendant became agitated and attempted to attack the other patient again.

Once more, nurses intervened by pushing Kearney back and managed to calm her down, although she was still not happy with what she was being told and proceeding to take a run at one of the nurses and raised her right hand in an attempt to strike her.

However, this was blocked by the victim but the defendant grabbed the injured party’s hair and pulled it so she was bent over.

The victim activated her panic alarm and Kearney was subsequently restrained by numerous members of staff.

During this incident, the defendant spat in the injured party’s face twice and attempted to bite her.

An interview was carried out regarding the matter with Kearney stating that she didn’t strike the injured party but agreed she pulled her hair but couldn’t recall spitting.

In her defence, the court was told that the defendant made admissions at the outset and whilst it can’t be used an excuse, a solicitor outlined that Kearney has struggled with her mental health and had to be detained for her own well being.

It was added that Kearney wishes to apologise for her behaviour and is under the care of her mother.

District Judge Bernie Kelly stated that the offence was aggravated by the location of the incident and against a medical staff member.

The Judge imposed a fine of £500 for the charge of common assault and was warned she will go to prison if she commits similar offences in the future.