Defendant warned he will go to jail for further drug offences

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a single charge of possessing cannabis.

The case of Matthew Crossey, of Lynn Crescent, Dromore, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 24.

The court heard that on September 22 last year, Royal Mail intercepted a brown envelope containing cannabis that was being sent to the defendant’s home address.

On Tuesday, November 2 last year, police executed a search warrant at the address and the defendant was present and prior to the search taking place, Crossey took officers to an out building and handed over cannabis which was seized.

In his defence, the court was told that the court eyes will be drawn to Crossey’s two previous convictions and the dates of the offences which were in August and September 2021.

It was conceded that Crossey offers no excuse for his offending which he labelled as “stupidity” and the findings of a pre-sentence report showed that he no longer takes cannabis.

District Judge Bernie Kelly argued that the only way to put that to the test is by hanging something over his head and imposed a two month custodial sentence, suspended for two years for the offence.