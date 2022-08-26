Judge told her grey hairs are "alright" by defendant

A defendant has told a Judge: “I think your grey hairs are alright” after pleading guilty to a litany of offences.

The case of Stefan Damien Hyde, (28), of Linen Court Hostel, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 24.

The court heard that on February 24 this year, police received a report of an intoxicated male being abusive towards staff and members of the public in People’s Park, Portadown.

Upon arrival, police identified the male as the defendant, he was lying on in the grass in the park, his eyes were glazed over, his speech was slurred and he was foaming at the mouth.

Hyde was shouting and swearing at police and park staff, telling them to f**k off.

Police attempted to help the defendant to his feet at which point he began to shout and swear about officers’ searching him.

Hyde pulled his trousers and boxers down and exposed his genitals, with the defendant unable to walk to the car on his own and was assisted by police.

The defendant was subsequently charged with disorderly behaviour, exposure and criminal damage for spitting in the rear of the police car.

Furthermore, on January 16 this year, staff at the Simon Community in Londonderry received a call from the defendant stating he was in Lurgan and he was going to take alcohol.

As there was a concern for his safety, a staff member advised Hyde that she would call the police and officers received a call from a staff member at McDonalds in Lurgan a short time later who explained that an intoxicated male had been causing trouble in the restaurant.

Police located the defendant who was in a highly intoxicated state, he was abusive to police and was shouting using foul language.

Reading the facts of the case, District Judge Bernie Kelly told Hyde: “You told one of the members of staff at McDonalds ‘you need to get your hair done, your greys are showing’”.

However, Hyde replied that he made that comment after a comment was made to his disabled friend and told the Judge her hair was “alright”.

In his defence, the court was told that Hyde entered guilty pleas to both sets of charges at a very early opportunity and he can’t offer any recollection of the offences due to his intoxicated state.

It was added that the defendant wishes to apologise for his “appalling behaviour” in respect of both incidents and the state he presented himself in a public place was “unacceptable”.

A solicitor stressed that the offences were “out of character” for him and it was some time since he was involved in offending like this.

District Judge Bernie Kelly deferred sentencing until February 22 next year and asked for an updated pre-sentence report to be obtained, as well as warning Hyde to not take drugs or alcohol and to stay out of trouble.