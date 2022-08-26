Lavery welcomes start of construction for nature boardwalk

A local Alliance Councillor has welcomed the beginning of construction work for a nature boardwalk and associated ten space car park in Montaighs Moss Nature reserve near Aghagallon.

Plans for the works were previously approved by Armagh, Banbridge and Caigavon Council in 2021, however, works were delayed due to the beginning of bird nesting season.

The Montiaghs Moss Area of Special Scientific Interest is made up of largely cutover lowland raised bog within the Lough Neagh Basin consisting of an intricate mosaic of peat ramparts, trenches, pools, drains, interspersed with small hay fields, alder and willow carr and tall hedgerows.

Commenting on the development Alliance Party Councillor for the area Peter Lavery has said "It's exciting to see that preparatory works have begun for the boardwalk in Montaighs Moss Nature Reserve near Aghagallon.

"I understand that construction work for the 500m long nature boardwalk and new car park will be completed in the next few months.

"Projects such as this boardwalk will help to educate younger generations about the importance of conservation and the breadth and variety of wildlife that exists on their doorstep."