Police believe fire started deliberately

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at derelict premises at the Kitchen Hill area of Lurgan on Friday 26th August.



Sergeant Stewart said: “Shortly before 12pm, it was reported that a fire had started at a derelict building in the area. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.



“Enquiries are continuing and the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.



“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 805 26/08/22.



“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”