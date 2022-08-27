ABC: Borough’s housing stress level

More than 60 per cent of applicants seeking social housing within the bounds of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are in housing stress, councillors have been told.

During the monthly meeting on Monday, August 22, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) provided councillors with a presentation on housing investment plans for the borough.

NIHE’s Chief Executive, Grainia Long’s presentation showed that as of March 2022, there were a total of 3,721 applicants on the waiting list for a social house across the borough.

Of these, 2,271 (61 per cent) are categorised as living in housing stress.

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive defines those in housing stress as “those with 30 or more social housing selection list points”.

Addressing the situation, Ms Long said: “What is exercising us and I am sure, exercising you as well is the level of housing stress.

“That has increased from 1,268 back in 2017 to 2,271 this year and that is of real concern and demonstrates the need for both new social housing and continued investment.”

The statistics also show the churn of housing stock has reduced within the borough.

In 2016, 735 houses were allocated to those in need of social housing while in 2021/22, despite the waiting list increasing to 3,721 applicants, just 503 social houses were allocated to those in need.

“The need for small family accommodation remains strong and there is a growing demand to meet requirements for older persons,” states the Housing Executive’s housing investment plan annual update 2022.

As of March 2022, 1,533 single people were waiting for a social house in the borough, as were 252 couples. There were also 910 small families, 159 large adult (three or more adults), 308 large families and 565 older people seeking social housing.

Of these, 964 single people, 141 small adults, 543 small families, 99 large adult, 170 large family and 357 older persons were defined as being in housing stress.

The report presented to councillors also details the rural housing need in the borough.

Of the 3,721 applicants on the waiting list for a social house, 647 of these are in the rural area and of the 2,271 categorised as living in housing stress, 347 are in the rural area.

The requirement for new social housing in the borough remains high with a five year assessment for 2021-26 showing a need for 820 units in the borough with the projected housing need concentrated in the main towns.

It was also revealed that in 2021/22, 30 Housing Executive properties were sold to tenants under the House Sales Scheme within the borough.

The average price of these properties was £46,479.