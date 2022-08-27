ABC: Rural housing challenge explained

There are “very few easy answers” to address the need for social housing in rural communities, the Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has said.

Speaking at a meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on Monday, August 22, Grainia Long said the strategic housing authority is doing everything it can to address the issue but admitted there was no easy answer to the problem.

In March 2022, there were 647 rural housing applicants in the borough and of these 347 (53.6 per cent) are in housing stress.

In total, 117 rural housing allocations were made in in the 2021/22 year.

In November last year, the Housing Executive launched its rural strategy 2021-2025. The strategy identified the need to increase the provision of affordable housing in rural areas.

However, as Councillor Kevin Savage pointed out, rural housing targets were not met this year and have not been met for “a few years in a row”.

“In relation to rural housing targets, they have not been met this year, and that is a few years in a row they have not been met,” he said.

“I know latent needs tests have an important role in identifying rural housing need but is there anything else the Housing Executive is looking at in relation to rural housing?

“Is there anything you can do to incentivise the housing associations to build more housing in rural communities.

“What are you looking at to try and increase the amount of building in the rural areas.”

Noting the publication of the rural strategy following “a very detailed and inclusive consultation”, Ms Long told the chamber the NIHE is looking “at every lever” it has to increase rural social housing levels.

“We are looking at every lever we have in relation to going beyond not just latent demand tests which are extremely important, as they give you a really sophisticated knowledge of the level of need in the local area, but also undertaking an assessment of land that is available locally,” she said.

“Anything that we can bring forward, including in partnership with others we will do.

"I have the results of some of the tests that have been done and we have a very good level of detail of housing need in the local area. We are working closely with housing association partners and are looking at ways to make it as easy as possible for them to bring forward sites.

“Investment has been high in social housing which does make bringing forward sites more effective when you have the money.”

She continued: “Nonetheless, I think the challenges really are associated with the availability of land, the suitability of that land and how quickly we can bring that forward both from a zoning and planning perspective.

“There a number of elements to this and none of it is easy I am afraid.”

“There are very few easy answers.”