Court hears how defendant smashed items with a hammer

A Craigavon man, who breached a restraining order by going to a man’s house armed with a hammer, has been jailed for seven months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Jonny Titmus, (32), of Parkmore, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 26.

The court heard that on June 12 this year, police received a report from the injured party who alleged that the defendant was outside his property with a hammer, before damaging a CCTV camera, a security light and a drain pipe.

Police were made aware that a restraining order was put in place at that time in the usual terms, with officers attending and observing the defendant outside the property with a hammer in his right trouser pocket.

Police observed damage to the camera and the other items, with CCTV footage showed Titmus smashing the items with the weapon.

In his defence, the court was told that this is “groundhog day” because Titmus’ previous two similar offences involved golf clubs rather than a hammer.

It was added that when Titmus is sober he is hard working, polite and looks after his elderly father, but once drink is consumed, he mulls over what has happened with children and walked a considerable distance with a hammer in the full view of a CCTV camera and has spent 75 days in prison for the offences.

It was conceded that once he is off work and has a binge his “head goes” and but the defendant realises there is an inevitable consequence in terms of sentencing.

The solicitor asked for as much leniency as possible and vowed that Titmus will get back into employment when he leaves prison.

District Judge Greg McCourt remarked that the defendant doesn’t learn his lesson time and again and imposed a seven month custodial sentence for criminal damage, as well as a six month sentence for breaching a restraining order.

The periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other.

A compensation order of £216.45 was also granted for the criminal damage offence.

A restraining order in the usual terms for four years was also imposed.