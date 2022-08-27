Defendant aiming for "a fresh start" after five guilty pleas

A Newry man, who used a bank card belonging to someone else and spent over £60, has been jailed for three months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Barry John Dullagahan, (37), of Raymond Kelly Park, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 26.

The court heard that on January 17, 2019, the injured party in the case was contacted by her bank to report a number of suspicious transactions on her account.

A total of four payments were made on her bank account a day earlier which totalled £63.14.

The transactions were made to several businesses, with a fourth card payment was attempted at another store but Santander had blocked the account.

Police enquiries stated that all the businesses were within walking distance on William Street, Lurgan, with officers retrieving CCTV footage from the stores.

Footage showed the same male making the contactless card payments in the stores, with the male being identified as the defendant.

The defendant attended Banbridge Custody for a pre-arranged interview and outlined that it was him in the CCTV footage, with Santander reimbursing the injured party with the money.

In his defence, the court was told that Dullagahan was living in the same flat as the injured party, the card came into a communal area and accepts using it.

It was added that the defendant has “long standing issues” with alcohol and wishes to get “a fresh start” by having all matters dealt with.

The solicitor outlined that Dullagahan is in prison for other matters until October and pleaded that any sentencing doesn’t affect his release date.

District Judge Greg McCourt imposed a three month custodial for each of the five charges (fraud by false representation x3, theft and attempted fraud by false representation) to run concurrently with each other and with his current sentence.