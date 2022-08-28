Man admits cocaine possession

A 24-year-old man, who was detected with cocaine after it fell out of his sock, has been jailed for five months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Andrew Holden, of Finaghy Road South, Belfast, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 26.

The court heard that on May 29 last year, police on the Dungannon Road, Portadown, observed a vehicle travelling towards Dungannon.

As the vehicle approached the police checkpoint, it was observed stopping, reversing back onto another road and it was later spotted with its headlights off and four occupants in the vehicle, including the defendant who was a passenger.

Holden was taken into custody and whilst being searched, a small bag of cocaine fell out of one his socks.

During interview, the defendant said the drug was for his own personal use and bought it for around £40.

In his defence, the court was told that Holden is now a sentenced prisoner for a considerable period of time and his drugs consumption will be dealt with in prison.

District Judge Greg McCourt imposed a five month custodial sentence for the offence to run concurrent with his current imprisonment.