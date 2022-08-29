ABC: NIHE say affordable warmth scheme ‘critically important’

The Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has confirmed its affordable warmth scheme is seen as “critically important” to help people face the challenges of the months ahead.

The affordable warmth scheme addresses the effects of fuel poverty and energy inefficiency and is directed at low income households. It provides grant aid to improve energy efficiency measures within your home.

Speaking at a meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on Monday, August 22, Grainia Long assured councillors that every effort is being made to ensure the scheme is administered as efficiently as possible.

Her comments were provided in response to a question from Sinn Fein councillor Catherine Nelson who said that her experience with the scheme has brought her to the belief that referrals are not dealt with in a timely manner.

The Craigavon councillor also called for the NIHE to ensure the administrative team tasked with dealing with requests for access to this grant scheme is adequately resourced.

“With regards to the affordable warmth scheme I don’t find that the referrals are quick enough,” said Cllr Nelson.

“I imagine it might be a resource issue and I would ask you to consider increasing the administrative team behind it so referrals can happen that wee bit quicker.”

Ms Long told the chamber the NIHE have faced a challenging time both recruiting and retaining staff but assured the chamber disruption will be kept a minimum.

“I take the point in relation to the affordable warmth scheme,” said Ms Long.

“There is no question we have had, like many organisations, challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.

“That is a consequence of the job market right now and, like many other organisations, we are continuing to recruit and bring as many talented people into the organisation as we can and that sometimes has an impact on the service.

“We try to keep that disruption as minimal as we can and the affordable warmth scheme is critically important, given the year we are in and you can have my reassurance on that.”