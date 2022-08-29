Three-year ban after collision with electrical post

A motorist, who crashed into an electrical post whilst intoxicated, has been handed a three-year disqualification.

The case of Douglas Luis Black, (30), of Blacks Lane, Tandragee, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 26.

The court heard that on March 10 this year, police received a report that a male, who was believed to be under the influence, left a neighbouring house in the Lurgan area carrying a bottle of alcohol before crashing on the Banbridge Road.

The driver walked off and left the vehicle abandoned on the middle of the road.

Police located the defendant staggering along the Banbridge Road approximately five minutes after the call was sent in.

It was clear to police that the male was intoxicated as he was struggling to walk, tripping over his feet and falling off the footpath.

When police spoke with the male, his eyes were glazed, his speech was slurred and he had a small cut to the right-hand side of his head.

The defendant provided police with personal details but refused to do a preliminary breath test.

The vehicle that he was allegedly driving was later located and it collided with an electrical post.

Further checks showed that Black was the only named person insured to drive the vehicle and inside the vehicle there was an empty bottle of alcohol in the driver’s side, the defendant’s driving licence and a bank card belonging to Black.

Black was brought to hospital due to the cut on his head and he was further asked to provide a specimen but refused to participate.

During interview, the defendant made admissions to driving the vehicle and nobody else would be driving the car at that time.

In his defence, the court was told it was thankful no other persons were injured and the only damage caused was to the pole and the vehicle.

It was conceded that Black has a previous conviction in 2016 and is a talented chef in a local restaurant.

District Judge Greg McCourt imposed a £250 fine and a three-year disqualification for failing to provide a specimen for a preliminary breath test, a £250 fine and a three-year disqualification for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, a £50 fine for failing to report at a damage only accident and a £250 fine and a three-year disqualification for failing to provide a specimen.