ABC: CAH ward extension

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering an application to expand a ward at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Lodged by Knox and Clayton Architects on behalf of the hospital, the application seeks permission to extend an existing ward’s accommodation to provide for 12 single bed wards, with en-suite facilities, as well as provisions for a new fire escape staircase and access to a rooftop plant.

According to the application form, the 0.0263 hectare site proposed for this development is currently a grass courtyard between existing wards.

Water will be provided to the site and foul sewage will be disposed of via the mains system. Surface water from the proposed development will be disposed of via a connection to the existing drainage lines.

This proposed development will have a net floor space of 524m2.

At present 18 staff and 54 visitor vehicles attend the site on a daily basis. Should these plans come to fruition, a further two staff vehicles and 12 visitor vehicles will be expected on a daily basis.

Each of these vehicles is believed to be bringing one person to the site so a total of 86 people are expected to attend the site each day if these plans come to fruition.

Lodged on Friday, July 1, the application was validated on Thursday, August 4. Its neighbour consultation period is set to expire on Friday, September 9 with is standard consultation period due to expire on Thursday, September 15.

The application will be advertised until Friday, September 16.