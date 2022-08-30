Buckley stands by words "wholeheartedly"

A DUP MLA insists he won’t be backing down on his stance regarding the PSNI’s new, inclusive uniform policy.

At the weekend, the force’s online LGBT+ Network account tweeted: “We’re proud to say that this week our Police Service changed its policy on uniform items.

“This means all officers have agency over their gender presentation.

“Men, women & those with non-binary identities may wear either hat. A small but meaningful step forward for equality.”

Mr Buckley posted under the image, which was shared during the Foyle Parade on Saturday, stating: “I’m sure you all feel great. Everyone can stand around and clap each other on the back in the ‘politically correct brigade’.

“How about getting on with the real issues affecting people such as tackling drugs, theft and crime?”

These comments were challenged by other politicians such as SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan.

Mr McCrossan said: “The DUP would know plenty about 'standing around, clapping each other on the back' and not doing their jobs.

“Get back to work, form an Executive & resolve the issues affecting people's lives instead of pointing at everyone else.”

However, when asked by the Belfast Telegraph if he wished to apologise for his comments, a defiant Buckley stated he has received support from several officers.

“I stand by my words wholeheartedly,” he said.

“I'm entitled to my opinion and so are those who have criticised me.

“But, at the end of the day, the PSNI uniforms are different for men and women for good reason.

“Male police officers wouldn't search a female and a female officer wouldn't search a male in many circumstances.

“Victims of crime, especially relating to sexual offences, need to be able to readily identify the gender of the officer they are dealing with.

“I won't be apologising for my views.

“In fact, I've been contacted by several officers offering their support. I also think it's strange this policy was announced in a tweet.”

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “It is important that officers and staff in the PSNI represent all communities and that we promote fairness and inclusivity in the workplace.

“Currently, our officers have the opportunity to speak to management and discuss their uniform so that they may be issued with corporate items appropriate to their role and that best fit their personal circumstances.”