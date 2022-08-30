MP commends Loyal Orders on successful marching season

Local Member of Parliament Carla Lockhart has paid tribute to the positive role played by the Loyal Orders across Upper Bann, following the Last Saturday parades marked the conclusion of the 2022 marching season.



Speaking after attending the celebrations in Killylea, the DUP MP said:



“The Last Saturday marks the end of the marching season, and todays demonstration in KIllylea was a wonderful conclusion to what has been a fantastic tremendous summer for the Loyal Orders locally with a great turn out from local District Chapters and bands.



"As Member of Parliament I have been privileged to attend many Lodge and Preceptory events over recent months. These have been a mix of church parades and more social events, that bring together the community often with a charitable cause as the beneficiary. When you also consider the number of band parades held that have also raised thousands of pounds for charity, it is clear that this period brings a lot of good to the community in a range of different ways.



"Whilst the marching season has concluded, I know that the work of lodges and bands continues through the year, and I wish all members well in their endeavours.”