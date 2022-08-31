How the council strike will affect you today: Wednesday, August 31

As the strike continues, here's the latest update on how council services are being affected across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

Refuse Collection Services

The council deeply regrets that due to ongoing strike action all bin collections are suspended until further notice.

Residents are advised not to leave bins out for collection at this time.

Updates on bin collections will be published on their webpage and social media (Facebook and Twitter).

For FAQ’s in relation to refuse collections please click here.

Household Recycling Centres

All Household Recycling Centres are currently closed.

Street Cleansing

A significantly reduced level of sweeping and cleansing will take place across the borough.

Cemetery Services

All Cemetery services are operating as normal, with the exception of Shankill Cemetery, which will close on weekdays from 3:30pm until further notice.

Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm

Tannaghmore Rare Breeds Animal Farm will be closed until further notice.

Parks and Open Spaces

All parks and open spaces will be open as normal; however, there will be a reduced level of facility services available and cleansing will be impacted.

Public Toilets

Access to public toilets will be limited until further notice.

Events

Food & Cider Weekend (8-11th September 2022)

Customers who have purchased tickets will receive a refund within 7 working days.

Outdoor Leisure

Golf & Ski Centre and Golf Course: Closed.

Loughgall Country Park: Open 9.00am – 8.00pm. Golf available to book online at https://getactiveabc.com/book/

Kinnego Marina & Oxford Island: Open 9.00am – 5.00pm. Caravan and Camping – operating as normal, reduced level of service on site. Reception and Café – CLOSED

Lough Neagh Discovery Centre - Closed.

Gosford Forest Park: Open 8.00am – 9.00pm. Reception closed. Caravan and Camping – operating as normal, reduced level of service on site.

Clare Glen: Operating as normal, reduced level of service on site.

Ardmore Recreation Centre: Open 11am to 10pm.

Cathedral Road: Closed

Pitch Bookings: Disruption expected across all grass and synthetic sports pitches, affected customers will be notified.

Civic Buildings

All Civic Buildings are open as normal for public access.

Registration Services

Registration services are operating as normal.

Click HERE for all your leisure facilities update.