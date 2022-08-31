Lockhart welcomes confirmation of energy payment

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed confirmation from the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA that the £400 energy payment will be issued by the Government, ensuring local households receive this support.

The DUP representative said:

“Over recent months other parties have sought to build up fears that households in Northern Ireland would be deprived of this support. It has been clear that they would prefer to play politics with the payment, rather than find a way to get it into pockets in Northern Ireland. In contrast the DUP has been engaging with the Government to ensure the payment is made, at the earliest possible opportunity.

"It is very welcome that the Government is now taking responsibility for the payment. it is anticipated that bill payers here will receive a one off lump sum of £400 whereas in Great Britain the £400 will be spread over a few payments. This could be delivered in November.

"This is only one aspect of the support we are pressing the Government to deliver. We believe a cut in VAT would bolster our economy, reduce pressure on households and on business. We also need to see working families supported through a more generous childcare tax scheme and through a reversal of the National Insurance increase.

"The DUP is committed to constructive engagement with the Government to provide help for households in Northern Ireland. Others seem to be more focused on stoking up false fears to add to the worries of householders. That is for them to justify, but it will not distract us from making progress to benefit everyone.”