Pensioner faces ten counts of sexual offences

A pensioner has appeared in court charged with ten sexual offences.

Leo Kelly, (75), with an address listed as Poultry Mill, Wern Tarw Road, Rhondda Cynon, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Wednesday, August 31 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant faces nine allegations of sexual activity by an adult with a child under 13 years and one count of sexual activity by an adult with a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on numerous dates between 2010 to 2016.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Peter Magill, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Kelly on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse on October 11.