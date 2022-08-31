Tennyson welcomes Bannfoot feasibility study

Upper Bann MLA Eóin Tennyson has welcomed news of a feasibility report into a new bridge at Bannfoot where the Upper Bann flows into Lough Neagh.

Mr Tennyson said “A pedestrian bridge where the Upper Bann meets Lough Neagh would not only provide a quick, safe and picturesque crossing and enhance our local cycling network but would also have huge symbolic significance, connecting our people and rural communities along the lougshore.

“The Bannfoot Road and Columbkille Road are only about 50 metres apart but require a 25 minute journey between the two points, but now, we’re finally taking the first steps to bridge this gap, and allow seamless travel.

"I had written to Minister O'Dowd upon his appointment to the Department of Infrastructure earlier this year urging action. After years of dedicated campaigning from local residents with so little movement, the commissioning of a feasibility study is an important step in the right direction. Alliance will continue to proactively support moves to bridge the Bannfoot and are keen to see this project finally delivered."