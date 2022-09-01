Court hears how disqualified driver went to shop for a drink

A disqualified driver, who drove to the shop to buy a drink one month after being banned, has been warned he will go to prison if he repeats his offending.

The case of Bayley Murphy, (24), of Bayview Park, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 31.

The court heard that on January 19 this year, police observed a black coloured vehicle merge from the junction of Whitehall Road onto Lurgan Road.

Police observed a male who they recognised as the defendant driving this vehicle and he was the sole occupant inside the car.

Officers turned around and lost sight of the vehicle briefly but a short time later, they noticed Murphy walk on foot towards the Lurgan Road.

However, upon seeing police, the defendant made off on foot and officers located his vehicle several metres away abandoned in the middle of a cul-de-sac with no keys left behind.

Police enquiries showed that the car had no insurance or vehicle test certificate.

Whilst officers were searching for the suspect, police communications informed local officers that a 999 call was being called in by the suspect reporting the theft of his vehicle in the area of Whitehall Gate, Aghagallon.

Whilst on the 999 call, Murphy claimed that he was at his home address about three miles away from the incident location.

The suspect was later contacted and agreed to attend Lurgan Police Station.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant made “a foolish decision” to go to the shop to buy a drink and panicked when detected by the police and tried to get himself out of trouble.

It was added that Murphy wishes “he never took the chance” by getting behind the wheel and he is hoping to secure substantial employment in the near future.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the vehicle has since been sold and that Murphy pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Peter Magill remarked that the defendant had “an appalling record” for driving matters and his behaviour on the day in question was “inexcusable”.

DJ Magill told Murphy he was in danger of going to prison for the offences and he would have been jailed if he didn’t plead guilty to all the charges.

The Judge imposed a three month custodial sentence suspended for two years for driving whilst disqualified and wasteful employment of police time.

In addition, Murphy was disqualified for 12 months for driving whilst disqualified and a concurrent six month disqualification and £250 fine for driving without insurance.

The defendant was also fined £75 for having no valid test certificate.