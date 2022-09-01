Judge brands offending in hospital as "totally unacceptable"

Judge brands offending in hospital as "totally unacceptable"

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Thursday 1 September 2022 16:00

A 22-year-old woman, who punched a doctor after she required treatment, has been handed a suspended sentence for common assault.

The case of Chloe McCormack, of Reilly Street, Banbridge, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, August 31.

The court heard that on January 18 this year, the defendant was in attendance at Craigavon Area Hospital waiting to be assessed by a doctor.

When the doctor woke the defendant up to obtain bloods, McCormack punched her to the left side of the face before throwing a piece of equipment at her.

Whilst the doctor suffered no major injuries, she was left with red marks.

In her defence, the court was told that the defendant wished to make it clear that she acknowledged the severity of the offence and realises it was completely unacceptable.

It was added that she has left herself in a precarious situation due to her offending but she co-operated fully with police.

District Judge Peter Magill remarked it was “utterly unacceptable” and the court needs to protect frontline workers.

The Judge imposed a four month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

