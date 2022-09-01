Plans for 12 new beds for Ramone Building

The Southern Trust has confirmed that they are always looking for ways to “modernise and improve” their accommodation after plans were submitted to extend a ward at the Ramone Building.

Lodged by Knox and Clayton Architects on behalf of the hospital, the application seeks permission to extend an existing ward’s accommodation to provide for 12 single bed wards, with en-suite facilities, as well as provisions for a new fire escape staircase and access to a rooftop plant.

According to the application form, the 0.0263 hectare site proposed for this development is currently a grass courtyard between existing wards.

Water will be provided to the site and foul sewage will be disposed of via the mains system. Surface water from the proposed development will be disposed of via a connection to the existing drainage lines.

This proposed development will have a net floor space of 524m2.

At present 18 staff and 54 visitor vehicles attend the site on a daily basis. Should these plans come to fruition, a further two staff vehicles and 12 visitor vehicles will be expected on a daily basis.

Each of these vehicles is believed to be bringing one person to the site so a total of 86 people are expected to attend the site each day if these plans come to fruition.

Lodged on Friday, July 1, the application was validated on Thursday, August 4. Its neighbour consultation period is set to expire on Friday, September 9 with is standard consultation period due to expire on Thursday, September 15.

The application will be advertised until Friday, September 16.

A statement by the Trust said: "We currently have a range of inpatient and outpatient accommodation within the Ramone building at Craigavon Area Hospital.

“With continued demand on our services and our aging hospital estate we are always exploring ways to modernise and improve our accommodation.

“This planned extension will create much needed additional inpatient space with 12 extra single ensuite wards to help improve the patient experience."