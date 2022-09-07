Lynas Food Outlet a welcome addition to Portadown retail offering – Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said the decision of Lynas Foodservice to open an outlet store in Portadown is another expression of confidence in the town as a good place to do business, and welcomed the creation of 15 jobs as a boost to local employment opportunity.

Speaking on a preview visit to the store, Carla Lockhart said:

“Lynas Foodservice is a true Northern Ireland success story and it is fantastic that the company has identified Portadown as the location of their latest store.

"Certainly having had a tour of the store there is plenty on offer for local consumers. When you walk through the door you are struck by the wide range of products and there is certainly value to be had.

"This is a strong expression of confidence in Portadown as a place to do business. The town continues to have a strong mix of local independent stores and multinationals, and that blend is popular with shoppers. Adding Lynas Food Outlet will further entice people into the town. With the creation of 12 new jobs, it will also offer employment opportunities for local people.

"I wish the company well in this venture, ahead of the store opening tomorrow (8th September).”