Pensioner pleads guilty to a charge of harassment

A 72-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment.

The case of Catherine Virginia Burns, of Beech Court, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 7.

Despite none of the facts being read out in court, the defendant pleaded guilty to the offence which took place between April 15, 2020 to October 31 last year.

In her defence, the court was told Burns looks after her disabled child and the incident arose from a name calling situation.

It was added that Burns accepts her guilt and wishes to get the matter dealt with.

District Judge Bernie Kelly commented on the words used by the defendant and labelled them as “not particularly nice and pleasant”.

A restraining order in the usual terms was granted for a period of two years.

Furthermore, Burns received a conditional discharge for two years.