Conditional discharge for money laundering offence

A Lurgan man, who appeared in court for sentencing after being caught up in a “money mule” case, has been handed a custodial discharge.

The case of Sean Mackle, (34), of Fox’s Hill, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 7.

A previous court hearing saw Mackle entering guilty pleas to converting criminal property, namely £9,634.18 and transferring criminal property, namely £4,913 contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Mr Lunny, who defended Mackle, explained a summary of the facts to the court at the time.

“A company in the Republic, a roofing company, based in Wicklow or Wexford, was defrauded of a quite significant of around £300,000-£400,0000 by some fraudster.

“There are then various intermediaries who are used to essentially provide their bank account details to launder that money.

“[Mackle] was availed of by a man - and this is not the first of these cases that I’ve been involved in - an unnamed man. [Mackle] is told that he can make a quick buck if he allowed his post office account to be used to launder that money.

“He does, he gets his £50 or £100. It’s two different transactions, one for about £5,000 and then one for about “10,000. He transfers the 5,000 into euros, and delivers it to the unnamed man.

“Then the £10,000 come through and he takes that out in sterling.”

Asked by District Judge Bernie Kelly how much Mackle made, Mr Lunney responded: “£100 – and it’s not the first of these locally.”

Taking into account that the money was fully paid back, DJ Kelly imposed a conditional discharge for a period of two years.