Court hears how lorry driver goes through red light

A Judge has voiced her concerns after a lorry driver was caught driving through a red light in the Portadown area before arguing with police officers.

The case of Alistair David Bingham, (53), of Sunmount Park, Dromore, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 7.

The court heard that on June 8 this year, police observed a vehicle being driven on the Armagh Road, Portadown, towards the junction with Mahon Road.

As the vehicle approached the traffic lights, police observed the lorry to be in the near side lane and the traffic light in this lane was a red light.

Officers spotted the driver not stop at the red traffic light and it turned left onto Mahon Road, where the police then spoke to the driver who identified himself as the defendant.

Despite being shown video evidence of the incident, Bingham insisted that he didn’t drive through a red light and refused to accept an endorsable fixed penalty.

District Judge Bernie Kelly quipped: “If he can’t see lights should he be driving a lorry?”

In his defence, the court was told that Bingham had a “degree of confusion” as to which red light he went through but he accepts he was at fault for the offence.

It was added that it was a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and he realises he should have accepted a fixed penalty notice.

DJ Kelly added she was gravely concerned about a professional lorry driver not being able to understand what light they can use, however, a defence solicitor stated that he was remorseful for that.

The Judge imposed a fine of £250 and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with three penalty points.