Defendant steals money from begging man

A woman, who stole £25 from a begging man which left him feeling suicidal, has been imposed with a suspended custodial sentence.

The case of Rebekah Jane Crockett, (29), of Glenside, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 7.

Whilst none of the facts were read out in court, the defendant entered a guilty plea to a charge of theft when the case was previously heard back in February this year.

A prosecutor outlined that on September 16 last year, police were called to Home Bargains in Portadown after it was a reported that a male was present in the store and was threatening to self-harm.

After officers spoke with the male, the injured party alleged that a woman known as ‘Rebekah’ had stolen £25 cash from.

Police then located Crockett and £1.55 in change was found in her person, with the defendant admitting to have taken it from the injured party.

Speaking at the time, District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “In his vulnerable state, she stole from him and was left so upset that he was threatening suicide – that is a horrible thing to do.

“Second to stealing from a baby, this is about as mean as an offence as one can commit.”

After sentencing was deferred, defence solicitor, Mr Lunny outlined that his client has done “fairly well” in the interim and she has met the matter head on.

After reading the updated pre-sentence report, DJ Kelly reminded Crockett of the severity of her offending and she hoped that the changes she has made across different levels will stop her engaging in similar behaviour.

DJ Kelly imposed a three month custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months for the offence and was warned that if invoked, the suspended sentence will run consecutively with a three month custodial sentence that was suspended in May.

DJ Kelly previously imposed a compensation order of £25.