Hefty fine for cannabis possession

A 26-year-old man, who had cannabis in his trousers, has been fined for the offence of possessing a Class B controlled drug.

The case of Logan Robinson, of Brookvale Walk, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 7.

The court heard that on May 31 this year, police stopped a vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger.

A search of the vehicle was then conducted with Robinson admitting to have concealed a small amount of herbal cannabis in his trousers.

The defendant retrieved the cannabis which was seized by police and found to have a weight of eight grams.

Robinson made a full admission to possessing the cannabis during interview.

In his defence, the Judge was asked to give the defendant for how he met the matter both at the scene and during interview.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £450 and a destruction order for the drug.