"Horrific speed" leads to two month disqualification

An R-driver, who was detected driving at 87mph, has been disqualified for two months in the hope of reminding him of how precious his licence is.

The case of Ryan Fearon, (20), of Mourne View Park, Newry, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 7.

The court heard that on June 9 this year, police were carrying out speed checks in the Portadown area, with the road being restricted to 70mph.

Police checked the speed of a car being driven by the defendant at 87mph.

The vehicle was displaying R plates at the front and rear of the car.

Police stopped the vehicle, spoke with the defendant and ascertained he was a restricted driver.

In his defence, the court was told that Fearon has passed his test on April 16 and was only driving for three months before clocking up this “horrific speed” which he shouldn’t have been doing.

It was added that he has recently entered the world of work and losing his licence scares him.

District Judge Bernie Kelly acknowledged that it is frustrating maintaining a 45mph speed on the motorway but it is the law.

The Judge imposed a fine of £150 and a two-month disqualification for the offence.