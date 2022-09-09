Judge tells defendant to do the maths

A motorist, who drove 50% over the speed limit on the A1, has been banned for six months pending appeal.

The case of Vienna Natasha Butler, (29), of De Wind Drive, Comber, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 7.

The court heard that on June 23 this year, police were carrying out a speed laser operation on the A1 Dual Carriageway, Dromore, with the road being restricted to 60mph.

Police checked a vehicle which was travelling at 90mph – 30mph in excess of the limit.

In her defence, the court was told that Butler was in Craigavon on the day in question as she was completing a parenting assessment, meaning she was running late to collect her children from school in Comber.

It was added that Butler offers “no excuses” for her speed and that she wishes to apologise for her behaviour.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked: “Do the maths; travelling at 50% in excess of the speed limit is 105mph on the motorway, what do you think you would get for 105mph on the motorway?

“A disqualification – so you’re definitely going to get a disqualification for 90mph in a 60.

“It would be 60mph in a 40mph – it is too high a speed.”

The Judge imposed a £250 fine and a six-month disqualification for the offence.

The defendant wished to fix bail for appeal which was granted at £200 but DJ Kelly insisted that Butler was still forbidden to drive.