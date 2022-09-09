MP urges community to support nursery school after fire devastation

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has urged the community to rally around and support Harrison Nursery School, after their outdoor play area was destroyed by what is believed to have been a deliberate arson attack.

Commenting, Carla said:

“It is beyond comprehension what goes through the minds of anyone involved in starting a deliberate fire, intent on destroying a nursery school play area. Such disgusting actions must be condemned, and I hope that the PSNI identify those responsible and they are brought to justice.

"The outdoor play area has been devastated by this fire, with the outdoor house, table and chair completely destroyed. This equipment was funded by parents, staff and the local community, and it is totally demoralising to see this fantastic space in ruins.

"The nursery is now fundraising to replace the equipment and I would urge people to support this, to enable the nursery to bounce back and restore this area for the benefit of the children. I have set up a GoFundMe campaign, and details of how to access this can be found on my Facebook page, or donations can be made at the nursery school. I want to thank all those who have supported the fundraising drive so far – the generosity of the community is overwhelming. However we need to keep going to enable the full restoration of the outdoor space. Please give what you can.”