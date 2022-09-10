Preliminary Enquiry held for driving offences

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Saturday 10 September 2022 21:00

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with a number of driving offences.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Curtis Thomas Tanner, of Newry Street, Kilkeel was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 9, for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving with excess alcohol in breath and driving without insurance on Queen Street, Lurgan, on April 7 this year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, remanded Tanner into custody to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse on October 13.

