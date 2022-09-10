Six months custody for theft plea

A defendant, who stole items from a clothes shop in Portadown, has been jailed for six months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Robert Gerard McCamley, (38), of Edward Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 9.

A prosecutor told the court that on March 10 this year, officers attended a clothes shop on High Street, Portadown, following a report of a theft.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the manager who described the male and said he entered the shop and attempted to steal a pair of jeans which were concealed inside his trousers.

Police observed on CCTV the defendant entering the shop, taking the jeans into the dressing room and returned a short time later and was challenged by staff who believed he concealed them.

The defendant produced the jeans before throwing them down and leaving the shop.

McCamley had earlier been in the shop with a co-accused and CCTV observed a number of items being taken, including a jumper, a polo shirt and jeans.

Police attended a nearby hostel where the defendant was identified and was arrested.

In his defence, the court was told that McCamley has been on remand for other matters for the last eight weeks and was refused High Court bail. It was added that he’ll be in custody for the foreseeable future due to an upcoming case which is indictable-only.

Furthermore, a defence solicitor asked for credit with how the defendant met the matter and that he has no memory of the offence before the court.

District Judge Bernie Kelly insisted she was not seeking a pre-sentence report as there was only sentence she could impose given the circumstance.

The Judge imposed a period of six months in custody for the offence.

A compensation order was denied due to McCamley being a sentenced prisoner.