Man admits stealing wine and coca-cola

A Lurgan man, who stole four bottles of wine and was further arrested for disorderly behaviour, has been jailed for three months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Niall Edward McCann, (35), of Grattan Street, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 9.

A prosecutor outlined that on June 7 this year, police received a report from Tesco in Lurgan regarding a theft of four bottles of rose wine and a multipack of coke, totalling £31.99

The two males involved left the store without making any effort to pay.

Later on, officers were tasked to an ongoing disturbance in Grattan Street, Lurgan, and upon arrival police spoke with the defendant who was topless.

After the defendant proceeded to put his top back on, officers observed a bottle of rose wine outside his property which was half empty and another that was smashed.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft as he matched the description of the male on CCTV and he began to shout within the vicinity of members of the public and was further arrested for disorderly behaviour.

In his defence, the court was told that McCann entered a guilty plea at an early opportunity and he has left himself in a “perilous position” due to not attending probation due to a breach of bail.

It was added that his co-accused received a two month sentence for the exact same charges but it was stressed that McCann’s actions were categorised by excess alcohol consumption.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three month custodial sentence for each of the two charges to run concurrently with each other.