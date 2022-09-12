Woman appears in court after missing direct debit payment

A court has heard how a defendant was detected driving without insurance after missing a direct debit payment.

The case of Wiktoria Wystrach, (21), of Union Street Mews, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 9.

A prosecutor told the court that on November 4 last year, police spoke with the defendant who was driving a vehicle on Trasna Way, Lurgan.

Checks showed there was no insurance on the vehicle and the defendant said she was unable to provide police with a valid insurance policy.

After being issued with a fixed penalty notice for 6 points and a £205 fine, Wystrach was told she had seven days to surrender her licence and 21 days to pay the fines.

However, on January 11 this year, the PPS was informed by the fixed penalty processing centre that the fines hadn’t been paid nor was the licence surrendered.

In her defence, the court heard that Wystrach was under the belief she was insured but after going on the insurance app she then realised this was not the case due to a missed direct debit payment.

It was conceded that the defendant has to accept accountability for not having the funds in her bank account and she did go to Lurgan Police Station within seven days but no staff member was present to take her details.

It was added that she has no previous record and entered guilty at the earliest opportunity.

A charge of no driving licence was withdrawn.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £200 and six penalty points for no insurance and a £100 fine for failing to produce her driving licence.