Fine for cannabis detection

A 40-year-old man has been fined for possessing a Class B controlled drug.

The case of Mihai Palade, (40), of Corcrain Drive, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 9.

A prosecutor told the court that on May 5 this year, police attended the address of the defendant in relation to another matter when they observed a small quantity of cannabis in the living room, which was then seized.

The defendant was cautioned for possession and identified the drugs as is.

In his defence, the court was told that Palade pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and that the police attended his address after moving house and to serve a breach summons.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked that there would be no point in imposing a community-based order due to a similar breach and imposed a fine of £300 and a destruction order for the drug.