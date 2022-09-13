Judge warns defendant to watch her right foot

Judge warns defendant to watch her right foot

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Tuesday 13 September 2022 10:00

A motorist has pleaded guilty to a charge of excess speed after contravening the 70mph limit.

The case of Vicky Anderson, (40), of Chambre Park, Stewartstown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 9.

A full outline of the facts weren’t revealed to the court but the defendant pleaded guilty to excess speed on June 27 this year.

In her defence, the court was told that Anderson didn’t live near the road she was detected on and she wishes to apologise for her speed.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked that despite not knowing the road, the defendant should still be careful with using her foot on the accelerator and imposed a fine of £75 and endorsed Anderson's driving licence with three penalty points.

