Pre-sentence report for domestic incident

A Lurgan man, who pleaded guilty to three offences in a domestic related incident, has had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

The case of Philipe Reis, (40), of Union Mews, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 9.

Whilst none of the facts were read out to the court, Reis pleaded guilty to charges of harassment, threats to damage property and common assault against the same female on June 5 and 6 this year.

A defence solictor confirmed that the defendant was also pleading guilty to the domestic abuse aggravator.

District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until October 21 for a pre-sentence report to be established.