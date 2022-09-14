Deferred sentencing for drug pleas

A Lurgan woman, who pleaded guilty to three drugs offences, has had sentencing deferred for a second time.

The case of Aine O’Neill, (23), of Brookvale Walk, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 9.

Whilst none of the facts were disclosed to the court, O’Neill pleaded guilty to attempting to possess a Class B and Class C controlled drug on December 28 last year, as well as possessing a Class B controlled drug on January 26 this year.

In her defence, the court was told that O’Neill has been drug free after leaving prison for other matters in June this year and is currently in full-time employment.

District Judge Bernie Kelly deferred sentencing until March 10 next year and advised O’Neill that if this works out, she will give strong consideration to not sending the defendant back to prison.

The Judge asked for an updated pre-sentence report to be obtained, the defendant is not to take any drugs bar those that are prescribed to her and to behave.