Judge tells defendant his insurance lapsed due to missed payment

A Newtownabbey motorist, who was detected driving without insurance, has been warned he needs to get his affairs in order.

The case of Ryan Moore, (29), of Loughmoney Park, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 14.

The court heard that on June 18 this year, police stopped a vehicle that was displaying restricted plates on the Tandragee Road, Portadown.

Police spoke with the driver and checks showed the vehicle did not have a valid certificate of insurance.

On June 20, Moore attended Newtownabbey Police Station where he confirmed he did not have a valid insurance certificate.

Representing himself, the defendant explained that the company he was with cancelled the policy without informing him.

However, District Judge Bernie Kelly questioned: “That’s because you didn’t make any payments?”

Moore acknowledged this was the case and it was a simple mix-up before stating he will need to start using online banking.

The Judge imposed a fine of £200 and a one month disqualification for the offence.