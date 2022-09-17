Defendant accused of grievous bodily harm with intent

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Saturday 17 September 2022 22:00

A 55-year-old man has appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

David Dumican, with an address unknown, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Friday, September 16 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is accused of unlawfully and maliciously caused grievous bodily harm with intent to a male on June 4, 2018.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Dumican on his own bail of £500 with a number of conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on 20 October.

