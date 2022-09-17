Defendant appeals sentencing after stealing from family members

A 36-year-old man, who stole money and a bank card belonging to members of his family, has been jailed for four months pending appeal.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Ciaran Robinson, of Gallaun, Downpatrick, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 16.

A prosecutor told the court that on July 3 this year, police received a report from door staff at a licenced premises in the Lurgan area that the defendant had left the establishment carrying a large knife.

After direction from door staff, officers located Robinson in North Street, Lurgan, with the knife in his hand and he was instructed to drop the blade which he complied with.

Furthermore, the court heard that Robinson attended Lurgan Police Station on April 25 informing them that he took around £100 belonging to his mother, a purse belonging to his aunt containing a bank card and his mother’s car keys.

Robinson took the money to buy cocaine and drove his mother’s car and used his aunt’s card in a bank machine in the Lurgan area. He withdrew all the money in it, approximately £200.

The defendant had no insurance or licence to drive at the time and he attempted to use the card at a garage in Lisburn.

In his defence, a solicitor outlined that a pre-sentence report had been ordered in this case but this wasn’t possible due to Robinson having a relapse after issues with drugs and alcohol, meaning he couldn’t attend an appointment with probation.

It was added that Robinson handed himself in after a breach and he has remained on remand for these offences ever since – totalling nearly two weeks.

The solicitor explained that the defendant has reconciled with his mother and aunt since the offences took place after paying them back and he made full admissions to the charges.

The court was informed that the knife possession offence was due to Robinson being assaulted earlier in the evening and he went home and grabbed it after consuming alcohol.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three month custodial sentence for possessing an article with a blade in a public place and a destruction order for the knife.

For the offences on April 25, the Judge imposed a one month custodial sentence for taking a motor vehicle without authority, a one month custodial sentence and a 12 month disqualification for driving without insurance, a £100 fine and a 12 month disqualification for no driving licence, a one month custodial for each of the two theft charges and a one month custodial sentence for fraud by false representation charge. All those sentences are to run concurrently with each other.

However, the two sets of charges are to run consecutively with each other, totalling a four month sentence.

Robinson wished to appeal the sentence and was released on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions.